Basic Entertainment, a Lagos-based record label has officially launched operations with the signing of two artistes, Eze Emmanuel (Skul Feez) and Ogbonnaya Kennedy Chukwudi (Elgo Veen) during a media chat which held recently at the Sotel Suites Ltd, Amuo Odofin, Lagos.

Speaking, the CEO of Basic Entertainment, Ogbuefi Udochukwu aka Fire said: “I have been studying the entertainment industry and I can tell you we are blessed with so much talent. However, the challenge is that some of them lack the support to showcase themselves hence I created this platform to help actualize their dreams.

“I’ve known these boys for a while. Both have been living in my house and I have seen how determined they are. Personally, I am passionate about music and helping young people reach their goals. I decide to sign them so as to give them that needed push to succeed. All I can say is watch out for them!”

In their separate reactions, both Elgo Veen and Skul Feez thanked Basic Entertainment for the confidence reposed on them, assuring they will give nothing less than their best.

“I’m very happy today because this is an opportunity I’ve been looking for; it’ has been a long time coming. So many people have promised to support my music career which never happened. Today, I thank the CEO of Basic Entertainment because he promised to sing me and he has fulfilled that promise. I am excited, I promise to give all my best,” Skul Feez, a native of Anambra State said.

On his part, Elgo Veen, who hails from Abia State thanked the boss of Basic Entertainment for coming to their rescue.

“We’ve been living in his house for months and he has been supporting our music all these while. I am happy because finally, we have been given a contract to pursue our music career. This is something we have been praying for and I thank God that finally, it has come to fulfillment.”

According to Udochukwu, “This is just the media unveiling of the artistes, we plan to have a proper unveiling party where you all will have the opportunity of listening to their music and watching them perform. However, in a couple of days, you will begin to hear some of their singles on air.”