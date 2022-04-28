From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has taken its campaign on the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to the palace of Mai Kaltungo.

According to GoHealth, the campaign and advocacy visit to the Palace at the headquarters of Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) was to inform the royal father of the activities of BHCPF and how to benefit from the programme.

The team which was led by Gidado Musa Biri, the Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) explained that the BHCPF which is an initiative of the federal government was set out to provide succour to the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

“Beneficiaries enrolled under the programme will have the out-of-pocket expenditure on health eliminated and have access to adequate health services in a facility of their choice,” Biri said.

According to him, the out-of-pocket expenses of accessing health services have been catastrophic for the masses, hence the state government keyed into the programme to support the vulnerable group and ensure universal health coverage.

Biri informed the royal father that the team would soon embark on revalidation of the already registered 25,000 beneficiaries and subsequent enrollment of 15,000 fresh beneficiaries.

Also speaking, Mr Umar Istifanus Wanda an official of the Operations Department of the GoHealth tasks the Mai Kaltungo to sensitise his people to register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to be issued the needed National Identification Number (NIN) to benefit from the programme.

Daily Sun reports that GoHealth had called on potential beneficiaries of the programme in the state to get their NIN ready ahead of the new enrollment into the programme.

According to the agency, the use of the NIN numbers for registration and enrollment has been made compulsory and it would be implemented during the next enrollment that would be coming up between May and June this year.