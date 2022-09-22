From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has organized a training exercise for Facility Managers, Ward Development Committee (WDCs) Chairpersons, and Desk Officers on the second cohort of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

According to the agency, the state-wide training which is being held in the 11 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state was part of plans to upgrade the processes of services delivery compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the state-level training of trainers operation manager of the agency Dr. Gideon Maspara, revealed that GoHealth had developed new innovations in upgrading the process. He said, “Some of the new innovations include an automation of referral procedures, online collation, and submission of beneficiary encounter data”.

He added that beneficiaries of the programs now have free will to request a change or transfer from their registered health facility. “Beneficiaries can move their service to another facility where they are not satisfied. Furthermore, each health facility will be required to set up a 24/7 desk office that will be attending to GoHealth beneficiaries at any given time”.

According to Dr. Gideon Maspara, the training session is aimed at sharing the latest upgrade in the agency’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) framework, as well as reviewing and evaluating the performance of each of its registered facilities.

“We are also expected to recommend the way forward to ensure universal coverage and more success of the program,” Gideon stated.