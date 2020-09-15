The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), said it had begun training of 40 of its staff members ahead of the local government elections in October.
Malam Dahiru Tata, the Chairman of the Commission, made this known in Bauchi on Tuesday when he declared open a three-day training workshop for the commission’s electoral officers.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BASIEC had slated Oct. 17 for conduct of the local government elections.
According to him, out of the 40 officers, 20 are electoral officers manning the commission’s offices across the 20 existing local councils.
Tata said the remaining 20 are administrative secretaries of the commission.
He said that the training would expose the officers to the `nitty-gritty’ of the elections, especially the rules and regulations governing the conduct of local council elections.
“We expect you to exhibit good conduct during the exercise.
“The training will last for three days to ensure that the needed knowledge is inculcated into the staff members toward ensuring free and fair local council elections in the state.
“The electoral processes will conform to the extant provisions of the Electoral Act. I, therefore, call on you to discharge your duties with diligence and fear of God.
“We are fully committed and ever determined to ensure a free, fair and credible elections,” he said. (NAN)
