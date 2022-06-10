Senate spokesperson, Dr Surajudeen Basiru and Lagos State gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. AbdulAhmed Mustapha also lauded Tinubu’s emergence.

The lawmaker representing Osun Central District said it was pay back time for a man who stands as the rock of Gibraltar in politics, who lives not only for himself, but largely for others.

“Your selfless investment in others have today turned into a formidable platform for your titanic victory. Congratulations sir. You have taught us and shown that focus, doggedness, sincerity of purpose with a large heart are instrumental to sailing through the proverbial murky water of politics without sinking. I’m happy to belong to your school of thought in politics.”

Similarly, Mustapha said his emergence was victory for democracy and for Nigeria.

“This is indeed the beginning of a journey for a better and working Nigeria. Asiwaju is an exemplary leader whose leadership cuts across every nook and cranny of this country. His leadership has birthed many National leaders that have taken the centre stage in the federation.”

