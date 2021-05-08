The Basketball Africa League’s opening game will see Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers take on home side the Patriots, as the long-awaited NBA-affiliated tournament tips off in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 16.

The BAL, which will be broadcast in its entirety on ESPN in Africa (DStv 218), will see 12 teams compete in three groups of four, then a three-round knock-out phase, culminating in the Finals on May 30.

Champions from the national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia earned their participation in the inaugural season. The remaining six teams, came from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by the FIBA Regional Office Africa across the continent in late 2019.