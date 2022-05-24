By Monica Iheakam

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports has set up a 10-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) to midwife Nigeria basketball activities.

This is coming barely two weeks after President Muhammad Buhari approved of the immediate withdrawal of Nigeria in all international basketball competitions.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Youths and Sports, signed by Mohammed Manga Director (Press & Public Relations), the 10-man committee has been mandated to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract corporate sponsors for the development of the game.

Comprising a representative from Zenith Bank and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the committee members are Dr. Henry Nzekwu, Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa, Mr. Frank Jitubhoh , Zenith Bank – Representative.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Others are Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Mr. Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio ( SAN).

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Meanwhile, FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave has warned that the recent ban on international basketball by the Federal Government of Nigeria will, in the long run, cause even more harm than good for the country.

Also the Nigeria Women’s National team, D’Tigress on Friday, May 20, issued a statement protesting the two-year ban from international activities.