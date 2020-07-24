The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of Razak Okedeyi who died yesterday.

Breaking the tragic news yesterday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu, said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache.

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, described the news of one of the rising referees in Nigeria as shocking and very difficult to comprehend.

“I am just speechless. Imagine a young chap who was about to start his journey in life as a man just suddenly dying. Who are we to question in this situation or how are we going to describe this?”

This year has been tough for us all. From the death of loved ones, some stakeholders and the lockdown and suspension of all sporting activities occasioned by COVID-19, year 2020 has been a very difficult year.

NBBF’s Vice President and the South West representative on the board, Babs Ogunade, in his reaction, described Okedeyi’s death as a great blow to the basketball fraternity, most especially in Nigeria.

“Dear Lord, he just anchored the recent online South West Zonal Referees training programme that took place last week and was preparing the coaches’ training module billed for Monday. This is unbelievable. May his soul find profound peace.”