Joe Apu

The board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Ahmadu Musa Kida yesterday signed a new sponsorship deal worth N150million with Total E&P for developmental basketball.

According to the new deal, which will run for a period of five years, basketball teams in Divisions One and Two will enjoy a consistent league that would see them busy and competitive.

Managing Director/Chief Executive of TOTAL E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster, said the new five-year deal was borne out of a satisfactory earlier two-year deal with the Nigeria Basketball Federation signed in 2018.

“Total E&P is glad to partner the Nigeria Basketball Federation to continue developing the game at the grassroots. Two years ago when we first entered into a deal with the Federation, we had in mind that it would impact positively on the youths of Nigeria and I must that we were not disappointed.

“It is our desire not to let the gains of that sponsorship waste that we have decided to continue with a five-year deal. We are proud of our partnership the NBBF, led by Musa Kida and, hereby, ask them not to relent in their efforts to further the growth of the game in Nigeria and beyond.

An excited NBBF President, Musa Kida, thanked the oil firm for their contribution to the development of basketball at the grassroots. “It’s a delight for today to see this deal signed. The action of Total E&P goes to show the confidence they have with the NBBF. Like never before experienced at this level, Divisions One and Two have had the opportunity of playing basketball consistently for the past two years and this will continue for another five years courtesy of Total E&P.

“More teams, players and coaches have great opportunities to play basketball now and the Federation is not resting on its oars, but will continue to strengthen all areas of the league which will ultimately see them at national team levels in the near future.”