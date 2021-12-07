Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, has moved up in the latest edition of the FIBA World Women Ranking.

D’Tigress moved to number 15 after winning the Women’s AfroBasket title in Cameroon, with runners-up Mali, also getting one-position bump up to 40th place.

Turkey, the only nation on an upward trajectory inside the top 10, moved up to No. 9, after a promising start to their FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers campaign.

Turkey accumulated enough points in big wins against Slovenia and Poland to take them above Serbia, who played just one game in the November window.

While the results from the 2021 editions of the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup and the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket were already part of the last World Ranking publication after the Tokyo Olympics, the most recent ranking now also includes data from the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 and the recently concluded FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021.

Korea headlined the list for the biggest movers with a jump of five places from No. 19 to No. 14 after reaching the semifinals of the Women’s Asia Cup and securing a place in the forthcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 qualifying tournaments.

