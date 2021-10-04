The sixteen participating teams for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 qualifying tournaments have been confirmed as the ongoing FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan entered its semifinals stage.

The Women’s World Cup 2022 qualifying tournaments will take place between February 10 and 13, 2022. Each of the four tournaments will feature four teams, and the top three finishers from each tournament will secure their places in the flagship global women’s basketball competition.

Australia, China, Japan and South Korea have secured their places in the Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 qualifying tournaments next February after making it to the Asia Cup semifinals.

Nigeria and Mali also earned their spots in the qualifying tournaments by advancing to the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket final.

