A concerned group of sports stakeholders, journalists and enthusiasts under the aegis of Friends of Nigeria Sports (FNS), have frowned at the decision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to organize the Men’s Basketball Premier League Final 8 League.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of FNS, Asiwaju Akeem Busari, stated that the unilateral decision of the sports ministry to organize the basketball finals is illegal and an aberration of the verified constitution guiding the Nigeria Basketball Federation, and goes against the essence of the administrative role of federations who are in charge of sports.

“The subsisting constitution of NBBF is indeed, supreme in this and other regards. Since there’s no legally recognized vacuum in the leadership of NBBF, I believe this and other decisions of the FMYSD are indicative of pre-arranged plans to usurp and undermine the supremacy of NBBF’s constitution,” Busari noted. He warned that the country stands the dangers of disqualification, possible ban, if the sports ministry goes ahead to organize the league. Adding that the duly recognized constitution of NBBF by FIBA, FMYSD and NOC, recognises the NBBF board led Engr. Musa Kida, to continue to lead the board till a new elective Congress is held.

It will be recalled that the Men’s Premier Basketball was not held for four years until Musa Kida and his board won the lingering court case.

