From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A Non-profit Organisation, Jordan Nwora Foundation, says it ready to partner with the Nasarawa State Government to develop exposed hidden potentials in basketball to the world.

President of the Jordan Nwora Foundation, Hon. Anthony Nwora, stated this at a special reception held in honour of the Foundation and its members in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital, by the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in conjunction with the Andoma Foundation.

Anthony also said the foundation is not a scholarship-awarding organization, but exposed hidden potentials to better opportunities to enable them actualize their academic, leadership and basketball dreams in Nigeria and abroad as well as become peace builders in their various communities.

Explaining the rationale behind the choice of Nasarawa State for the talent hunt programme, the Foundation’s President said, “Nasarawa State is one of the progressive States in basketball in Nigeria, has an overwhelming hospitality, and shows more interest for the development of youth through the game of basketball.

“Nasarawa has also shown interest for the Foundation to be in the State today.

“Yeah, we understand a couple of other International Foundations like the Harry Onochie Ezenibe Foundation and Christopher Ejike Ogboaja Foundation have come to the State for the same purpose in the past. We know all these people, we are a family, but this is because Nasarawa has been a welcoming State.

“But above all is the fact that the State is secure and safe for investors and this could not be possible without some breathtaking Government’s policies and the nature of the citizens here.

“We are so excited to be here because if not Nasarawa State, where else would you have recommended? This is the first State we are visiting in Nigeria, and by the grace of God, we hope that the assurance of the State Government to partner with us would be sustained, and hopefully, it won’t be our last time here.”

He assured that, given the right atmosphere, the Foundation would be holding annual events in the State.

“It’s our desire to make this a yearly event because in the game of basketball, with all the coaches we brought from the United States of America, after teaching the game, we have to also teach the coaches that would sustain those training programmes for the kids because we cannot be here all the time.

“Those coaches that will be trained will now continue with the legacies we have left behind before the next event.”

Also, the President stated that part of the Foundation’s goals is to build solid basketball structures (courts) in the State and other vicinities.

On their parts, Assistant Coach at Niagara Community College, New York City, Nicolas Sepe, said Nasarawa State is endowed with an array of talents that can rule the basketball world which was what necessitated the team’s choice of the North-Central State.

Omowunmi Saliu Rafiu ‘Kike’ who is a Director at the University of Delaware, USA, noted that the Foundation’s goal is to give young women ample opportunity to explore their sporting talent, calling on parents and religious organisations to accord the same opportunity given to male children to the female children as female children can also make great sports professionals.

In his remarks, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, thanked the Foundation and its members for choosing to partner with the State in the development of talents and basketball.

“On behalf of the State Government and the good people of the State, I welcome you to the land of boundless opportunities.

“Our joy today knows no bounds because what you have brought here is unrivalled and every reasonable Government will jump at it.

“It has been this administration’s aim to harness and develop talents for podium appearance, but the Government is over-burdened and overstretched with numerous other activities, making it pretty difficult to actualize all our set goals.

“But with your coming today, it’s a huge burden taken off, partly, from the Government.

“Our Principal, the Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, continues to harp on partnership with relevant stakeholders and organisations to help achieve the “Exceeding All Expectations” mantra, and there is no better way to this than we are witnessing today.

“The beauty about this is the fact that it deals with a sport other than football, which is part of this administration’s aim, to diversify the sports industry.

“We are glad that you came, and rest assured that the Government will accord you all the necessary support to implement your programme here.

“For us, it’s not goodbye, but see you later, as we have adopted you as our own, and you can come and carry out your legal activities freely.”

The Jordan Nwora Basketball camp programme will kick-start on Sunday, 24th July, 2022, at the Lafia City Hall, now reschristened “Lafia Sports Arena” and will climax on Tuesday, 26th July.