The Ministry of Finance on Monday approved the final waiver for the Olympics gear meant for D’Tigers, Nigeria’s male basketball team paving the way for the release by the customs any time from now.

Sports Ministry sources confirmed that the Ministers of Finance and Youth and Sports worked to ensure the documentation needed for the waiver to be secured.

“The Minister of Finance has signed the waiver and what remains is for the customs to release the basketball kits upon presentation of the waiver to the NBBF so that our team can enjoy the uniforms donated by Peak. The sports ministry has been working on this for weeks and happy that things are moving along now. “

Contrary to negative reports, the NBBF enjoys the financial support of the government and the support has lasted many years and this Olympic year is no different.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.