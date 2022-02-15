By Joe Apu

China forward, Sijing Huang, has been crowned the TISSOT MVP for Group B at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament played in Belgrade and led the All-Star five players which include Nigeria’s Victoria Macaulay.

Macaulay was at the heart of the biggest upset of the tournament in Belgrade as Nigeria beat France for the very first time. She paced a famous 67-65 triumph with a superb 19 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Nigeria had a tournament to remember as they took down France for the first time in what was a historic and momentous matchup. That was the main reason for Victoria Macaulay getting the thumbs up, with the powerful frontcourt star coming out with an average of 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2,7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She delivered a stellar performance in an historic win against France.

The Nigerian centre, who currently plays for Galatasaray in the Turkish Women’s Basketball League, made it a tournament to remember for Nigeria as they took down France for the first time in what was a historic matchup.

Macaulay represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket where the team won gold, defeating the host Senegal in Dakar.

She averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists during the tournament in Dakar.