Some Nigerian Basketball players on Tuesday stormed the office of Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, to register the alleged unwillingness of the ministry to resolve the post election impasse rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), since January 31, 2022.

Two elections, of the said date, in Abuja and in Benin City, produced factional leaders.

The visibly angry players led by the Players Representative in the Igoche Mark’s faction of the NBBF Board, Stanley Gumut, said the procession to the Sports Minister’s office was part of resolutions reached at their meeting held last Tuesday.

Gumut, said at the meeting, the players were agitated that the ministry appears to be indifferent while the leadership tussle takes a toll on their individual careers and hampers the growth of the domestic component of Nigerian basketball. He stated that the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship has kept them busy.

The players insisted that their future after the Mark D Ball Championship is uncertain.