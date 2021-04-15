The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured stakeholders that the Premier League will soon resume.

President of the Federation, Musa Kida gave this cheering news in Benin at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival basketball final.

“We are on the verge of concluding a deal with our sponsor. Once we strike a deal the league will resume.

“Every one is eager to have the Premier League back and for us this is our focus.

We have also informed the state associations and clubs to prepare for the Division One and Division Two championships. Don’t forget Total Oil is our sponsor for these,” Kida said.

The NBBF president also revealed that the federation is working around the clock to ensure the female national team gives a good account of themselves at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We have lined up series of friendlies against Belgium, Spain, Australia, Canada and United States while the team is camping in the US. We are the first African country to have its male and female teams at same Olympics and this is unprecedented in Africa.