By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has announced the end of his 12-year marriage to his wife, Elsie.

The father of four made the announcement on Instagram, assuring the public that he and Elsie would peacefully co-parent their children.

The actor who did not give reasons for the divorce pleaded with the public to respect their privacy.

Just a few months ago, Elsie Okpocha, the now ex-wife of the veteran comedian, expressed her heartfelt felicitation with her husband on his birthday anniversary.

Elsie wrote a delightful birthday message to celebrate her husband, who turned 44.

Elsie, who took to social media to celebrate her husband, had shared pictures of the comedian, including their throwbacks.