From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Yunusa Salihu Sallau, Sarkin Bassa (Village Head of Bassa) in Kokona LG has joined his ancestors.

He died in the early hours of today aged 67 in Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia as a result of brief illness.

The member representing Kokona West at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Hon. Danladi Jatau who expressed shock over the passing on of the traditional ruler described his death as colossal and one too many to bear for the people of Bassa and his constituency at large.

Hon. Danladi Jatau described the late village head as a cool headed traditional ruler who has made a difference among his people and observed that his passage will create a big vacuum.

The lawmaker condoled with the people of Bassa and Kokona West urging them to see the demise of the village head as the will of God praying God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal grace.

Saturday Sun reports that Late Yunusa Salihu Sallau, Sarkin Bassa was a former Secretary Nasarawa State Schoolership Board, Acting Chairman Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Former Secretary Agwada Development Area, Former Secretary NASIEC and Former DAS Ministry of Justice.

He left behind to mourn him two wives, 12 children and Many Grand Children.