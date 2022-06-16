Some traditional leaders from Bassa Local Government Area have lauded women groups in the area, for their peace initiatives toward mitigating the lingering conflicts bedeviling some areas in the local government.

The traditional leaders gave the commendation during a women peace building forum organised on the platform of `Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP)` of Mercy Corps, on Wednesday in Jos.

The two- day forum was organised in collaboration with the Bassa Women for Peace and Unity Association and funded by USAID.

Speaking at the event, the Utu Ugo Kiche of Rukuba Chiefdom, Adamu Ingmala commended the dedication of the women in ending violent conflicts in the area.

“ I am happy with their effort and the involvement and represwbtation of women from various ethnic groups in the association (Bassa Women for Peace and Unity Association)

“I am positive the forum would build their capacity on peace building, he said “.

He lauded Bassa women on their advocacy visits to traditional leaders and other critical stakeholders in the area, saying engaging them on approaches to achieve sustainable peace was critical to fast-track development in the area.

He expressed concern over the destruction of lives and properties in the area where women were worse hit in crisis, saying traditional leaders would cooperate with them for the success of their programmes.

He appealed to Bassa people to adopt alternative dispute resolution approaches such as negotiation for compensation to destruction of farmlands and issues relating to pastoralists, saying the approach has been successful in addressing violent conflict in his region.

Also speaking the community leader of Jebbu Miango, Chief Gado Dama said women have continued to challenge men through their peace initiatives, imploring them to replicate such noble actions.

He said the forum has enlightened him and built his capacity on peace building processes which he would adopt in his community.

The traditional leader noted that such initiatives facilitated the assistance of NGOs in roofing their health centers and 50 houses recently destroyed during attacks.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Rasheeda Yahaya, the President of the Bassa Women for Peace and Unity Association thanked Mercy Corps for organising the forum.

She said she would ensure that her members adopted the approaches discussed, to enable them organise effective peace building activities in their various communities .

In her remarks, the commissioner for Ministry for Women Affairs and social Development, Mrs. Rebecaa Sambo urged women to be peace ambassadors and ensure the moral upbringing of children to prevent them from being involved in crisis.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Hassana Ayika, implored women to participate in all electoral process to ensure the emergence of leaders of their choice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the capacity of the women capacity was built on opportunities for local peace building strategies which includes: peace committees; advocacy, and inter-religious dialogue among others. ( NAN)

