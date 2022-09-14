Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has described his UEFA Champions League debut for Ajax as one of the best days of his life.

Bassey moved over 400 miles from Glasgow Rangers, joining perennial Dutch kings Ajax in a deal worth €23million. And the Super Eagles man has settled in nicely.

Despite struggles in his first competitive game at the club, Bassey is fast becoming a defensive stalwart for the 36-time Eredivisie champions.

Bassey made his Champions League debut last week when his side schooled Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The former Leicester man maintained a strong front in defense and registered an assist for the Eredivisie champions.

For Bassey, while it was painful playing a part in his former teammates’ mauling, he felt it was a glorious night.

“I consider the Rangers FC players my friends,” Bassey said as per Soccernews.

“I played with them for two years, shared joys and sorrows. And it is not easy to hurt friends so much. But for me personally, and my family, it was a wonderful evening,”

“I will never forget this day. During the lap of honor, the supporters in the stands shouted for my shirt. But this is my first Champions League shirt. I will frame it. It was one of the best days of my life, or in any case of my career.”