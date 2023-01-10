Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has revealed that he had a surreal feeling during his Champions League debut for Ajax earlier this season.

Bassey left Rangers for Ajax last summer in a deal worth €23 million. He was bought to slot into the space that was left after Lisandro Martinez left the club for Manchester United.

The versatile Nigerian defender struggled on his competitive debut, picking a red card in Ajax’s Johan Cruijff Schaal 4-3 loss to PSV Eindhoven.

Nonetheless, he picked up the pieces and has become a constant starter at the club this season.

Bassey got his first taste of Champions League action this season, and according to him, it was a surreal experience.

What even made it more special for him was because the game was against his former side Rangers. He supplied an assist for one of Ajax’s goal to ensure it ended 4-0.

“I felt I was watching myself on TV as a kid, but at the same time the kid me could feel how I felt,” Bassey told The Telegraph.