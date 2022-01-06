As part of its plans to impact and bring about change in its environment, particularly healthcare in the education sector, Bastion Health, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has commissioned its outreach to rehabilitate and improve standard of health facilities in public schools in Lagos State.

In a two-day event, the health maintenance organisation visited Archbishop Taylor Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Victoria Island; Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School, Gbagada; Araromi Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; Victoria Island Junior School, Victoria Island; and Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada to commission renovated health infrastructure and donate medical materials to the schools.

Findings from the visits to several public schools in Victoria Island and Gbagada revealed that the schools required several essential health amenities and infrastructure to support as a first point of call in addressing basic healthcare needs. The absence of these basic amenities can be a hindrance to good healthcare administration for students.

Speaking at the commissioning, Managing Director of Bastion Health, Naomi Aduku, said Bastion Health is passionate about ensuring basic health is available to every Nigerian, most especially children.

Aduku said the company plans to support schools by providing basic healthcare supplies in all the local government areas in Nigeria in the next five years.

“We are pleased about this project which we believe will provide the much-needed basic healthcare to the children who are our future leaders. Bastion Health will support, at least, one underserved school in different local government areas in Nigeria over the next five years and this support will be in the form of renovations, donations, and maintenance of the health facilities in public schools,” she said.