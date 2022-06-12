From Ben Dunno, Warri

Leadership of Delta state branch, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency 2023, (DESBAT), have urged party faithfuls across the county to bury whatever political differences may have risen prior to the Primaries held last week and start working together towards All Progressives Party (APC) victory in the general elections.

DESBAT Deputy State Coordinator, Hon. Prince Mayor O. Mayor, made the appeal while addressing members and non-members at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed victory celebration held weekend at the residence of the group’s patron, Comrade Tunde Okorodudu at Ajaminogha, Warri South Local Government area, Delta state.

Prince Mayor who noted that he was speaking on behalf of the group State Coordinator, Engr. Sunday Ejegi, who was unavoidably absent due to pressing engagement, described the emergence of BAT as well deserved, considering his immense contributions to the growth of democratic values and cultures in the country.

In its congratulatory message delivered, the group highlighted some of the leadership qualities that stood him out among the contestants, notably his ability to build men, intelligence in providing solutions to critical problems and ability to carry everyone along in the day to day running of the government.

According to him, “Now that we have a winner in the person Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of the party in next year’s election, its time we begin the process of reconciliation of our members across ethnic, religious and sentimental divides so that we can go into the election very formidable inorder to win the general elections”.

“The idea of building bridges across ethnic divides has become very imperative at this stage inorder to get all hands on deck working collectively towards the party victory at all levels of governance, especially the Presidential election, where the party would be having a strong contest with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who also is a grassroot politician”.

He called on his members both within and outside the state to redouble their commitment to the group, especially now that they are going to the main election, adding that this is the time they all must put in their very best.

Also speaking, the DESBAT 2023 Patron who hosted BAT’s APC Presidential ticket victory celebration, Comrade Tunde Okorodudu, applauded the members for their commitments since the group was inaugurated in the state early this year.

He urged them not to relent or be carried away with this victory being celebrated by party faithfuls in the country, stating that with Asiwaju’s landslide victory their work as support groups had just begun, as they needed to commence the sensitization of voters on collecting their PVC so that they can vote Asiwaju as President in the general election.

His words; “Now that we have crossed this stage of party Primaries, we have to face the larger society now. And by this, we need to start engaging people across party line to make them appreciate the rare leadership qualities of our leader, Asiwaju Ahned Tinubu”.

“We owe it a duty to begin to sensitize people starting from our next door neighbour on the need to register in the ongoing voters registration by INEC, so as to ensure they collect their PVCs and come out em-mass to vote for our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu in the Presidential election next year”, Okorodudu stated.

However investigations carried out by Our Correspondent revealed that most APC delegates from Delta state did not vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as it was alleged that majority of them sold out their votes to other candidates in the race.

