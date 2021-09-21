By Chinyere Anyanwu

British American Tobacco in West and Central Africa (BAT) has launched a sustainability show corner at its state-of-the-art factory in Ibadan. The project is an evidence of stellar results from its investments in sustainability and an affirmation of the company’s commitment to the environment. The sustainability corner exhibits several end products obtained from the recycling of waste generated at the Ibadan factory. Some of these include tissue paper, local farm equipment, organic manure, egg crates, throw pillows, among others.

Located within the factory’s reception, the Sustainability Show Corner is a beautiful space that serves as a reminder and motivation to employees and factory visitors, of the possibilities and values inherent in sustainability practice.

In her comments at the launch, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, the External Affairs Director for BAT West and Central Africa, said “the Sustainability Show Corner is an expression of our commitment to a sustainable planet and shows how the company is powering forward and evolving a closed circular economy by recycling all classes of waste generated in Ibadan factory into local usable products.”

Waseem Hayat, Operations Director for BAT West and Central Africa, who was also present at the launch, stated that “the exhibition of these materials helps tell the story of how we at the BAT Ibadan factory are creating a sustainable production ecosystem as part of our contribution to build a better tomorrow and putting sustainability at front and centre across all our operations.”

The company began partnering with local organisations in 2019 to implement the recycling of waste material such as paper and plastics. The end products on display at the sustainability corner, show that beyond repurposing waste material, the initiative is also creating new capacities among implementation partners and employment in the local community.

BAT announced it evolved a global strategy in March 2020, that reveals the company’s clear purpose to build a better tomorrow by reducing the health impact of the business and commiting to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products.

