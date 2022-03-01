By Chinyere Anyanwu

The Cohort 3 of the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) Farmers for the Future (F4F) agribusiness grant project has announced the commencement of the programme.

The programme, aimed at empowering young agripreneurs in Nigeria, provides a great opportunity for young and enthusiastic graduates with viable agribusinesses, requiring equity-free capital for their enterprises to access up to N6 million to upscale their businesses.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The F4F Cohort 3 is targeted at serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, aged 18 years and above, and is part of BATN Foundation’s drive to encourage and promote youth engagement in profitable and sustainable agriculture. The initiative is developed and sponsored by the BATN Foundation in partnership with NYSC.

According to information released on the BATN Foundation social media handles, to qualify for the F4Future Cohort 3, the applicant must be a serving NYSC corps member with a viable agribusiness and must demonstrate a strong passion for agriculture.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

BATN Foundation is making a financial commitment of N16 million in cash and business support for the 2022 project. This includes the award of N3 million as 1st cash prize, N2 million as 2nd cash prize, and N1 million as 3rd cash prize.

Other benefits that will accrue to the winners include participation in an intensive “Think-through-your-business” boot camp; membership of the Farmers for the Future Alumni Network, participation in other partner-driven training programmes, and support with business registration as well as other legal and regulatory requirements.

Application for the grant closes on March 4, 2022. Interested persons can visit the F4F website on www.wealthishere.org for application and further details.