Chinyere Anyanwu

The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) has launched its corporate recycling programme and Sustainability Week.

The occasion also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and a foremost waste recycling company, Recycle Points, for responsible disposal and recycling of BAT’s physical waste through a corporate recycling programme.

While formally declaring the BATN Sustainability Week open and the launch of its Corporate Recycling Programme, the Area Director, BAT West Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, in an opening address, noted that sustainability is vital to the company’s business and in securing its future.

“On the back of our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the 18th consecutive year and being the only tobacco company to be included in the prestigious world index, sustainability for us at BAT is not just a buzzword. Sustainability is a crucial part of our business and also a key enabler for securing the future of our company and creating shared value for our consumers, our shareholders and our stakeholders,” he said.

Al-Bahrani noted that through the activities lined up for the Sustainability Week, the company has aligned with the global community in commemorating the International World Clean Up Day, a day set aside by over 157 countries and 18 million volunteers worldwide to clean up the planet from waste of different forms.

Speaking further, he noted that as a multinational business, BAT has long been aware of its responsibilities towards harm reduction, responsible corporate behaviour and the need to address environmental issues on a global scale and within its host communities and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In our long history of focusing on sustainability and corporate responsibility, we have made significant global progress and continue to drive adherence in our local end market as part of our contribution towards transforming our business to a simpler, faster and stronger organisation while continuing to be a responsible corporate citizen.

“This week is focused on the key milestones we have achieved towards reduction of our carbon footprint and environmental impact on our surrounding environment. Over the years, we have partnered with an electronic waste company, E-terra, for responsible disposal of all our electronic waste, and I am pleased to inform you that we have disposed over 2.4 tonnes of electronic waste with E-terra so far,” the Area Director added.

Al-Bahrani observed that in a bid to achieve long-term approach towards waste management and encourage the right behaviours, BATN has taken a step further to partner with Recycle Points.