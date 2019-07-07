Perpetua Egesimba

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), has signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of Agriculture to promote sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria on it’s programme tagged; ‘Wealth is Here Initiative.’

Speaking in Lagos during the signing of the MoU between the two organisations, the Executive Director of BATN, Abimbola Okoya, said the ‘Wealth is Here initiative’ was created in the wake of the Libya slavery that was brought to light by a Cable Network News (CNN) expository that revealed the desperate and increasing migration of youths out of Nigeria.

According to Okoya, the programme is a campaign to revive hope and patriotism in the Nigerian youths about their nation and most importantly inspire entrepreneurial interest in agricultural sector.

“Irrefutably, agriculture is the largest employer of labour and one of the fastest ways to build an army of prosperous individuals. There are opportunities to thrive in agriculture and through the Wealth is Here initiative, BATN Foundation and Bank of Agriculture will expose young people to entrepreneurial opportunities, advocate for policies that affect agri-preneurs or farmers, provide access to finance, markets and technical support to encourage the establishment of viable enterprises. Through this initiative we would show the youth that wealth is here in Nigeria. “