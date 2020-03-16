Okwe Obi, Abuja

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State has described bandits who killed over 33 persons last month in Batsari Local Government Area as animals, adding that they lacked Western or Qur’anic education.

The governor stated this at the weekend when the Federal Commission, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, paid him a courtesy call after distributing relief materials such as grains, hygiene products and household items to 42,000 victims.

In a statement released by the Head of Media and Communications Strategy of NCFRMI, Alkasim Abdulkadir, Masari said: “This is a barbaric and animalistic behaviour because the perpetrators of these crimes are like animals because they don’t have western or Qur’anic education.

“These people are living with animals in the bush without any education, they behave like the wild animals in the bush.”

On his part, Senator Mohammed , said it had become imperative for the Commission to respond to the plight of those displaced especially widows.

He announced the proposed NCFRMI Resettlement City Development Project which he said that Katsina will be one of seven states that will benefit from the 500 household Resettlement City intervention – fully equipped with facilities and livelihood support schemes.”

He explained that each resettlement city will have a clinic and educational learning centre that will ensure the health and wellbeing of citizens and support children in Katsina to a good education regardless of their economic status.

A beneficiary, Aisha Tumba , who lost her only son, Musa Sani in the attacks said, his late son left 20 children of varying ages and it is now her responsibility to cater for them.