By Bunmi Ogunyale

The delegation of Super Eagles B is expected back in Nigeria on Wednesday morning, the Nigeria Football Federation has hinted.

The squad could make a return to the USA in a few months as the cooperation agreement between the NFF and the Government of State of Maryland starts to take shape. Amaju Pinnick (on behalf of the NFF) and the Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford (on behalf of the Government of State of Maryland) last week signed a cooperation agreement based on shared vision and shared values and with the pillar of mutual understanding for rapid development.

Bronze medalists at the third edition of the CHAN in South Africa in 2014, the Super Eagles B won silver as runners-up at the fifth edition in Morocco in 2018, but failed to qualify for the 2020 finals played in Cameroon early this year as a result of the disruption to international calendar by the global coronavirus pandemic.

