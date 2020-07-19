By Tosin Ajirire

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 5 kicked off amidst fun and excitement on Sunday July 19 with 20 housemates poised to battle for a whopping N85 million grand prize.

The housemates (10 Male and 10 female) include Osom, Vee, Prince,, Lilo, Trickytee, Lucy, Kidwaya, Dorothy

Praise, Nathoni, Tochi, Kabyna, Eric, Erica, Brighto, Kaisha, Neo

Tolanibaj, Laycon, and Nengi.

The grand prize, which includes N30 million cash, makes this season’s winnings the biggest since the show debuted in 2006, and the highest for reality TV show on the continent.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the 5th season of Big Brother Naija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. “We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings, but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic,” he said.

The breakdown of the grand prize for this year’s edition of BBNaija includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.