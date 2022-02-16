The race for the Champions League seems to be getting even more interesting in the Premier League and we are set for a pulsating final three months of the season, with at least five teams contesting for one slot.

For starters, it doesn’t seem there will be a big variation in the top three. One of Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool will most definitely win the league title, and two in the group will occupy the second and third positions. The football tips on Wincomparator have consistently pointed to that ending in the league, and currently Manchester City are in pole position.

It then follows that West Ham United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the race for the remaining one slot in the Champions League from the Premier League standings.

West Ham United, as things stand, are occupying fourth spot, the final slot for Champions League football. However, they have had a shaky run and haven’t convinced a lot that they can hold off in the face off top matches coming along. In their most recent game, they couldn’t hold on to their early lead against Leicester City, only scoring in stoppage time to earn a point in a 2-2 draw. Their form dipped around November – December and they haven’t garnered much to keep off their competitors. They are still in the FA Cup and Europa League so expect some distractions.

Manchester United’s charge for a top fur place has been dented by an inconsistent run, injuries and off field issues. They are still in the Champions League and will want to have an impact there too, while considering in the second half of the season they have a leaner squad. Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial all left on loan in January and the pressure will definitely be felt. In their recent matches, United have failed to establish total control, and as a result dropped points. In March they have key matches against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City; these will go a long way in determining their fate in the top four.

Arsenal have seen a remarkable turnaround in their season after their opening three losses saw the team hit bottom of the standings. Things are more stable at the moment though January wasn’t great for them, also punctuated by the hurried departure of skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners will also be operating with a lean squad for the second half of the season and with the team out of all cup competition, one would argue they didn’t need a big squad. If Arsenal can avoid injuries to key members, and work on the suspensions, they are in the best place for a top four finish. The Gunners have played lesser games and are just two points below the top four. They’ve played three games less than fourth placed West Ham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a stellar season too, after a tough start under new manager Bruno Lage. The biggest strength they’ve shown in the season is solidity in defence. Only Manchester City have conceded less than Wolves this season and though they don’t score many goals, they’ve done just enough to stay within touching distance of the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost a bit of momentum lately but there’s no arguing against the team’s rise under Italian manager Antonio Conte. The man who last season won the Serie A title with Inter Milan took over from Nuno Espirito Santo and has transformed the team well. They did drop to eighth place after a loss to Wolves, their third straight loss but there’s a lot to see in Spurs that places them in the mix for the top four race. They are only active in the FA Cup and this should offer some reprieve for Spurs after their elimination from the Conference League and League Cup.

With a heated top four race staring at us, these teams will be in the rush to secure slots, and the question remains, who will blink first?