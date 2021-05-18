By Ogunyale Bunmi

The battle among players for the N4.5m prize money for the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships begin today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

At the press briefing to herald the commencement of the tournament, the Tournament Director, Adesoji Tayo said the aim of the tournament was to continue the momentum, which started from the 20th National Sports Festival to the concluded 14th Aso Cup, held in Abuja.

He said that over three players would compete in the five-day championships, which will end on Saturday, May 22.

“We are aware of the quality of play in Edo and Abuja and for us, we want to continue to raise the bar by staging the national tournament so that our players can showcase their talents for the national handlers to identify them. I promise you it is going to be explosive as players will compete in 12 events in cadet, U-21, senior, and veterans. The icing on the cake is the total purse for the champion, which for us will motivate the players to want to go for the top prize. Also, we are going to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is adhered to throughout the tournament,” he said.