It will be outright fireworks from today in Lagos among the four best teams in the land at the kick-off of the 2018 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 competition at the Agege Stadium, ‘Soccer Temple’.

The biggest prize at stake as always would be, who takes home the coveted trophy of the 2017/18 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

The title had been resident in Lafia for the past one season, courtesy of the City’s premier league side, Nasarawa Amazons’ triumph at the 2017 edition of the football showpiece in Benin City, Edo State.

The Al-Makura Girls are in the race to defend their hard earned title against equally ambitious sides, Bayelsa Queens, Sunshine Queens and multiple champions, Rivers Angels.

The quartet knew each other inside out and that in its itself naturally elicited the type of fireworks, frills and thrills that awaited the fans, who will troop out en-masse to savour the best of women football in the land.

Unlike the immediate past edition of the annual football fiesta, which was designed to be round robin, the 2018 version is a straight knockout that takes the winners automatically to the final to be decided on Sunday, January 27 at same venue, Agege Stadium.

None of the teams had hidden their innermost interest to be the newest winner, including the reigning champions, Nasarawa Amazons. You just have to be abreast of their individual build-up to the competition, as well as the quality of players each of them is bringing to the party to agree rightly that perhaps for the first time the best of bookmakers will find it truly tough, a task to firm their hands on the possible winner of the competition.

Of course, we know for certain that at the end of the four-day football extravaganza, a winner will emerge among the four and the trophy will reside in one of the cities for the next one year.

Bayelsa Queens will square up against newcomers, Sunshine Queens in Friday’s first match, while title holders, Nasarawa Amazons will confront Aiteo cup winners, Rivers Angels in the second match of the day.

Winners of the matches will advance to the final to be played on Sunday, while the losers would be consoled with the third place match, to be played earlier same day at the Agege Stadium.