Two contestants, Dotun Deloye and Faith Mark, was last weekend evicted from the season six of the music talent show, Nigerian Idol, as others performed on stage to impress the judges, as well as viewers at home.

The show continues till the grand finale on July 11, where the winner will emerge, clinching N50 million worth of prizes including a recording contract with a leading record label.

After the eviction of two contestants, nine remaining in the show include Kingdom Kroseide, Akunna Okey, Faith Onyeje, Francis Atela, Daniel Ikechi, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Clinton Francis, Comfort Alalade, and Emmanuel Elijah. However, their stay on the show will depend on the numbers of vote attained, as any of them with the lowest figure will be evicted on Sunday, May 23.

Aired on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, Nigerian Idol is sponsored by food and beverage company, Rite Foods Limited, through its premium Bigi soft drinks brand.