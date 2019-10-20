Emma Njoku

Struggling Manchester United will have their hands full this afternoon as they host red-hot Liverpool at the Old Trafford, in one of the biggest rivalries in the English Premier League fixtures.

It has been mixed fortunes for the two sides since the start of the current season, with the hosts, United, sitting 15 points behind the visitors, Liverpool, who have 100 percent result to sit atop the log with 24 points after eight matches.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is, however, not persuaded by the huge gap between the two teams, instead, he is conscious of the threat his side will face at the OPld Trafford. The German tactician believes the criticisms that have trailed the Red Devils’ poor run in the season, so far, could motivate them to end his team’s unblemished start.

“I saw all these things and it looks like they want to help Manchester United,’ said Klopp. ‘All these articles look like they have been written by Man United supporters. So yes, that’s it. We’ll live with it. In the dressing room, that’s the one advantage they have at the moment – and playing at home.

“They are trying to make it as if we are the team and they are nobody. I saw the combined line-up and it’s really funny… 11 Liverpool players and no Man Utd players! That is the situation everyone creates.”

Klopp added: ‘We have to make sure we are the better side. That’s what you try to do. This week I had a little look at newspapers because I expected things like that but then I was still surprised it was that massive difference. We need to respect them to face the difficulties in the game.”

Regardless, Klopp is delighted with his side’s preparations for their biggest game of the season and he received another boost after Joel Matip, one of his reliable defenders, signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2024.

The Reds’ manager, who will have Alisson Becker for the first time since the opening day of the season, spoke at great length about United’s qualities and is adamant they are in a false position. Klopp is paying no attention to the table and is conscious of the threat his side will face.