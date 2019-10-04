Bolaji Okunola

The Nigeria Super Eagles will observe a minute silence for coach Gernot Rohr’s mother, Madam Elisabeth Rohr, who passed away on September 12.

Daily Sunsports/Spoting Sun gathered that the team would observe a minute silence in their camp as they heighten preparation ahead of the October 13 international friendly match against five times world champion, Brazil, in Singapore.

Rohr’s mum passed away at 95, a day after his boys departed to their various destinations after the 2-2 draw against Ukraine in Dnipro Arena.

Since then, the team is yet to assemble to observe a minute silence for the mother of the Franco-German coach.

On the eve of the clash with Brazil, it will be exactly a month since the grieving tactician lost his mother who gave birth to him on June 18, 1953, in Mannheim, West Germany, with Philip Rohr, a German football player.

In August 2016, Rohr was named manager of the Nigeria national football team and he won his first game by defeating Tanzania by a lone goal in Uyo, Nigeria. He lost his first match on June 10, 2017, after a 2-0 home loss to South Africa.

On October 7, 2017, the Nigerian team became the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 win against Zambia. His enviable record saw him inspire the three times African champion to bronze medal at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The former Bayern Munich defender is currently bracing up to receive members of his team when the Eagles’ camp opens on Monday, ahead of the eagerly awaited duel against the Samba Boys of Brazil.