From February, the World Cup of breakdancing also known as Battle of the Year Nigeria, which landed in the country last October courtesy of Globacom, will start airing on the company’s linear television, Glo TV.

According to Globacom, the breakdancing competition aims to discover and nurture new talents in dance, as well as avails them a chance to win millions of naira, while also assisting them to metamorphose into living legends of dance.

A statement from Globacom reads: “We are delighted to contribute to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry through resourceful partnerships that will not only help groom and nurture local talents but also offer them a platform to international stardom.

“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians, and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry.”

Award-winning On-Air-Personality and actor, Do2tun will host the show that will feature three stages including regional auditions, battle rounds and quarterfinals; followed by the semi-finals and finals live performance shows. The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

Fans will enjoy the opportunity to compete for a share of the cash prize every week in a dance fans’ challenge, during which judges will be on hand to showcase a simple dance routine for the viewing audience to replicate on weekly basis, post their entries to www.globotynigeria.com with the hashtag #globattleoftheyear in order to stand a chance of winning.