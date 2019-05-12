Joe Apu

A dramatic end is expected today in the EPL as the title race reaches the finish line and the big question on the lips of many is who wins between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Reigning champions Manchester City are one point ahead of Liverpool going into the final day while Liverpool require City to slip up against Brighton if they are to have a chance of glory

Liverpool have been the fighters as they exemplified in the game against Barcelona in the Champions League and will go all out to secure a win at Anfield with the hope that City falls away to Brighton.

Liverpool’s powers of recovery and indefatigability have been the more thrilling, will live longer in the mind and will probably secure 97 points — enough to have won the title in every Premier League but the last one. The champions of the land, though, are neither the most enduring nor the most valiant, but simply the best across the course of nine months.

Across the course of 37 games, Guardiola’s City have been that team, the one the others have most feared to meet. It is Manchester City who deserves to lift the trophy again on Sunday.