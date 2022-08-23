From Fred Itua, Abuja

An aggrieved land owner from Enugu State, Mrs Amaka Ezeonu, has taken her case to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), over alleged biases exhibited by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) handling a land tussle.

In a petition addressed to the IGP by her lawyers, Mohammed Usman and Co Chambers, Mrs Ezeonu said though the said case had been transferred to the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, the DCP was still allegedly interfering in the case.

In the letter obtained by Daily Sun, the petitioner urged the IGP to consolidate the case and ensure that the DCP doesn’t interfere anymore, going forward.

The letter read:

“The Law firm of Emeka Abah & Co. had graciously obtained approval from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence & Investigations Department, Area 10, Abuja for investigations into our client’s complaint, bothering on trespass, forcible entry and malicious damage amongst others which the DIG further directed the Special Enquiries Bureau (SEB) to handle same. “We can confidently posit that the actions and procedure of the SEB team, reflect the ideals of your personal values, evident since you took on the leadership of the force. “The DCP’s continuous interjection in the investigation of some persons involved and others to continue to advance their activities against our client.”

However, in a counter-petition also addressed to the IGP by those accused, they said narrated how his house was pulled down by those alleging some wrongdoing.

He said he is surprised that he’s being dragged to the IGP over a case already in court.