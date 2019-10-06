Gyang Bere, Jos

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Plateau State, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) has declared that the battle towards the recovery of his mandate was not yet over.

He insisted on pursuing his election petition to the Supreme Court, expressing optimism that he would prevail.

This is coming after the judgment of the election petition tribunal which given in favour of Governor Simon Lalong of the APC.

Useni disclosed this on Saturday when members of the State and National Assembly from Plateau State led by the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barr. Istifanus Gyang paid him a solidarity visit at his resident in Jos.

“Until we get to the Supreme Court, the war is not yet over. There is no soldier that losses one battle and runs away. I believe also that good politicians too will not run away which I am trying to be. The battle is not over yet but I appreciate you for the show of solidarity, everybody knows that everything went wrong at the tribunal, if not people would have being dancing now.