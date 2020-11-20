David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As shopping for a successor to Professor Anthony Igwegbe, the Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State gathers momentum, one of the stakeholders at the health institution, Dr Evaristus Afiadigwe, an Ear, Nose and Throat Chief Surgeon has indicated his interest to fill the gap.

Dr Afiadigwe disclosed his intention to run to journalists in his office, yesterday, and gave the assurance that he would deliver having successfully served twice as the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the hospital without being found wanting as the tenure lasted.

He said he had been a one-time Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nnewi zone and president of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), NAUTH, chapter in addition to other public offices held as a medical doctor ” which is recorded as a testmony of my ability to serve transparently, honestly and without favouritism of any kind.”

On moving the hospital to its permanent site, Dr Afiadigwe noted that the current CMD had done his best in every ramification as movement to the permanent site has commenced with the completed and furnished building donated by Anambra stakeholders.

He, however, added that there were rooms for improvement, adding that a lot needed to be done. He said what was needed to hasten up the movement was the will power to initiate and complete some projects that would enhance effective medical services at the permanent site.

“In as much as the hospital doesn’t wear the look of a teaching hospital at the temporary site, in some people’s opinion, the personnel there and the kind of work going on there are very massive. When you come to erecting structures, it’s not a lot higher than a general hospital. The truth is that the current site has already been stretched beyond its capacity. So, our best bet is to move to the permanent site. But budgetary allocation has been a mitigating factor to achieve the feat.

“Now Again, the determination and ability to manage resources is needed at this time of transition. There’s need for a round peg in a round hole. This is the time to look for somebody who is prudent, somebody who is honest, straightforward, a team player and somebody who is humble. That’s the only way you can have appropriate management of human and material resources to make the rightful impact towards moving to the permanent site. It has to be driven by will power and not just resources alone, ” Dr Afiadigwe submitted.

He promised to find a better way to manage what he had. He revealed that he would look for credible private business enterprenuers for public private partnership initiative to ensure quick development to a full scale of the NAUTH’s permanent site.

He told journalists that his interest to run the affairs of the NAUTH as the CMD had nothing to do with money making outside the passion he had for the progress of the health institution for it to be rated high among others across Nigeria “and I have the capacity, capability and experience to successfully achieve that based on my antecedents.”

Asked about his prospects, he said that all powers and authorities belong to God who gives them to whom ever He pleases.