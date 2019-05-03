Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and Flying Eagles manager, Paul Aigbogun are battling for the services of Villarreal’s teenage sensation, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

Aigbogun had taken the first step by including the winger in his provisional squad list for the tournament in Poland, but Rohr also wants him in his team for the AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria U23 coach, Imama Amapakabo is also in the mix, with the Dream Team VII having two crucial Olympic Games qualifiers against Sudan next month, which puts the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a tight spot, as they have to decide what is best for the country.

Asked by BBC if Chukwueze, who has been in great form, will be a starter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Rohr replied: ‘‘You seem to know all my present challenges.”