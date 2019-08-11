Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Twenty people were on Friday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident along Potiskum-Sade road in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday night.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the accident occurred at about 9:30 pm Friday night as a result of a head-on collision between a J5 bus motor vehicle and an 18 seater Hummer bus.

“The J5 was coming from Potiskum heading towards Bauchi carrying goats, while the Hummer bus was from Bauchi. They had a head-on collision which resulted in a fire where 20 people were burnt beyond recognition,” he explained.

The identity of victims could not be verified at the time of this report.

The PPRO disclosed that 19 corpses were recognised by family members through the manifest in which they wrote their details at the motor park.

He said that a mass burial was held for the deceased on Saturday at 9 am at Darazo in Darazo Local Government Area of the northeastern state.