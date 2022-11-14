From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Now fewer than 201 students of the Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi have benefitted from a scholarship provided by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd).

Speaking while presenting the scholarship awards to the beneficiaries, Abubakar called for attention to be given to education by the present administration instead of paying lip service to the sector.

Abubakar who was in company with his running Aliyu Mupsa Barde Gabas during the presentation also berated the government for reneging on the private-public partnership (PPP) agreement entered into by the previous administration with the Proprietor of the College.

The APC governorship candidate said that it was a wrong decision taken by the administration not to partner with the College.

He assured that if elected, his administration will revisit the issue and see how the agreement can be reviewed and made effective because according to him, education is something that government alone cannot shoulder.

He then advised the students to take their studies seriously so that they will excel and become useful to society, saying, “health education is vital to the existence of society, so, take your studies seriously.”

Abubakar assured that he will continue to give support to indigent and vulnerable people in the society in his capacity if he elected as the next Governor, the administration will build on that.

In his welcome speech, Proprietor of the College, Aminu Mohammed DanBauchi, said that over the years, partnerships between the public and private sectors have become common strategies for responding to the global public health crises of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria at both the national and international levels.

According to him, “Through these public-private partnerships (PPPs). partners from multiple sectors combine skills, expertise and resources to implement programmes larger in scope than the reach of individual partners. Many partnerships have been highly successful and rewarding to both parties, particularly the general public”.

He stressed that, “One of such successes is the establishment of the Malikiya College, which is built to help the government achieve its manpower needs in the health sector.”

The Proprietor added that the College intends to offer courses in all Health and Social Sciences and affiliate with Universities at home and abroad to run full medical courses to produce Medical Doctors and other health professionals in the future.

He disclosed that the Malikiya is accredited to Courses such as Dental Surgery Technician (DST), Medical Laboratory Science (MLT); Community Health Extension Worker (Fresh), Community Health Extension Worker

(RE-Trainee), Junior Community Health Extension Worker (Certificate), Health Information Management (HIM) and Environmental Health Technician (EVT).

Others are Health Education and Promotion (DHE), Diploma X-Ray Technician, National Diploma Dental Therapy, ND Dietetics and Nutrition, ND Pharmacy Technology, ND Health Information Management, ND Environment Health Technology (EHO), ND Community Health, HND Dental Therapy, HND Environment Technology (Officers) and HND Health Information Management. Presently we have over 3000 students.

He stressed that, “The proprietors are delighted to answer this clarion call which is the fulfilment of a social responsibility that is expected from all of us.”

The College was established by the Malikiya Group of Jurisprudence at the request of the Bauchi State government vide its letter reference: MOH/ADM/392/V/1/7 of 15th January 2015 seeking to bring the private sector to partner with them to build additional health institutions in the state to fill the gap of manpower shortage in government hospitals.

The college is currently in negotiation with Sudan International University towards upgrading the institution to a full pledge University under a partnership arrangement.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the APC governorship candidate for the gesture and promised to give him their votes in the forthcoming general election.

Khadija Mohammed, a 100 level Pharmacy student of the College from Darazo local government said, ” I am extremely happy today and I will continue to pray for his success in 2023″

Warrant Officer Amos John, retired from Tafawa Balewa local government, who received the scholarship award on behalf of his daughter, Joy Amos, pledged the support of the beneficiaries to the APC candidate.

“As for me and my whole family, and all the benefitting students and their lives, we will give our support to Abubakar Al Saddique.”

John also appeals to the APC governorship candidate to also give attention to road construction to open up rural areas to farmers to easily transport their produce to urban areas. He also calls on him to give att

Another benefiting student, Aiwman Yusuf from Bauchi local government who is admitted to the College to study medical laboratory said the scholarship will make his dream come true.

“It will solve issues of school fees and textbooks. It will relieve my parents of the burden of raising money for my education because they are poor,” he said.

For Hauwa’u Adamu from Bauchi local government area could not hold back the tears as she jumped for joy.

“My dream is to be a Dental Therapist to assist me. I Iove to work in the hospital to help people. I just loved the course. I never expected any scholarship when I applied. I was so happy.”