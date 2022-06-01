From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has commenced the process of claiming the gubernatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for re-election in 2023

The vacancy was created when the gubernatorial candidate of the party Barrister Kashim Mohammed Ibrahim withdrew from the race citing personal reasons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Yayanuwa Zainabari confirmed Kashim’s withdrawal.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that, our gubernatorial candidate, Barr Kashim Ibrahim has withdrawn from the race. The only reason he gave the party is personal,” he told journalists.

“Since he has withdrawn voluntarily, the party has no option but to accept his decision and thank him for being a loyal party member.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We have started the process of getting a replacement for him in line with the provisions of the relevant electoral law and guidelines. We will look into all of the laws and do the needful.

“One thing is that the people of Bauchi State have beckoned on His Excellency, Sen Bala Mohammed to continue as the Governor for a second term, by the grace of God, he will be our candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“You know that he contested but lost the party presidential primaries, he can now come back and contest for the gubernatorial ticket so that he will participate as the candidate of the PDP in 2023.

“By God’s grace, between today and Saturday, we will let the people know the next line of action, it could be another primary in the state or direct substitution, whichever is easier and recognized by the law is what we want to do”.

He assured the people of Bauchi State that the PDP is not deceiving them but doing things as recognized and accepted by all.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .