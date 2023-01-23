From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, to start preparing his handover notes for the incoming government of former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar (retd).

The ruling party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, gave the charge while appreciating the people of Bauchi state for coming out massively to receive APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Monday.

In a statement he personally issued in Abuja, the APC deputy spokesperson claimed that the massive turnout of residents to show support for the presidential candidate, “is a verdict on the maladministration of PDP in the state which people are yearning for urgent change.”

Ajaka particularly thanked the people for their unalloyed support for APC despite being in opposition temporarily in the state.

He assured that their support will be rewarded and not taken for granted by the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a promise keeper and he will keep to his promise with the state and the party members if given the opportunity. He won’t forget this show of love which he received in Bauchi during our presidential campaign rally,” Ajaka said.

“By February 25, 2023, presidential election, it will be done on the PDP elements in Bauchi that it is already over. I want to assure the people of Bauchi State and Nigerians that the state specifically would witness another success story by bringing back the government of the APC under the leadership of Sadique Abubakar.

“The PDP-led government in Bauchi State should be preparing its handover notes by now because the APC is winning both the presidency for Asiwaju and the governorship election for Sadique Abubakar by a landslide,” he boasted.

The APC deputy spokesperson also urged the people to file out for the APC and be resolute in the quest to change the current administration in the state.

Ajaka described the Bauchi APC governorship candidate as a tested and trusted person who had served Nigeria meritoriously but; “he is not tired because of his passion and mission to turn around the fortune of the state as a governor.”

“I urge Bauchi residents not to forget in a hurry how the governorship candidate played a vital role in decimating Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East by reviving the Air Force under him,” he noted.