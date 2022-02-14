From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than three people were killed while houses and cars were vandalis,ed during the violence that marred the 21st late Baba Peter Gonto anniversary in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This was revealed by the report of the 11-man fact finding committee set up by the Bogoro Local Government Chairman Iliya Habila to investigate the crisis.

Chairman of the committee Mr Simon Dudo Michael K. submitted the report to the Chairman of Bogoro LGA in his office on Monday.

He said the committee carried out a thorough job and discovered that people lost their lives in the fracas and extent of damages done to the lives and properties on 30 and 31 December during the late Baba Peter Gonto anniversary.

He said the committee recommended for the immediate assistance that will be given to cushion their effects.

Receiving the report, the it in inn Bogoro Council Chairman, Iliya Habila commended the committee for a job weldone.

“In the morning of the grand finale of the anniversary, law abiding citizens from the villages of both Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs, the state and across other states were trooping into the venue for the event”, thecouncil chairman said.

“In fact, some personalities had gone to the venue of the historic event and the event had started when reports reached us that some persons, including women and children had gathered themselves in Tafawa Balewa and were marching to Bogoro to come and disrupt the event

“The hoodlums blocked roads from Tafawa Balewa, Gobbiya, Mallar-Lusa and other entry points to Bogoro, smashed cars, beat those who were going for the events and created chaos and anarchy in the Local Government.

“Important guests and personalities from across the country were molested, their cars smashed and were forced to go back.

“The hoodlums still advanced through Bar to Bogoro with the intention of disrupting the event. The event was therefore, hurriedly ended after the Convener, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro presented his speech urging all to embrace peace and announced the establishment of the Baba Peter Gonto Foundation

“Still determined to cause disharmony, some of the hoodlums who had taken the Bar-Mwari road went to the venue of the event, set the whole place ablaze. Other hoodlums in Mwari too went about destroying houses and properties of the sons of the Late Patriarch, Baba Peter Gonto Mwari and those whom they perceived to be supporting the event”, he added.

“The eldest son of Baba Peter Gonto was attacked in his house by the rampaging youths where he was almost killed immediately. He later died in the hospital after seven days of excruciating pains. Another 12-year-old boy was also said to have died in Mwari during the attack. May their souls and the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace”.The Council Chairman said that, “My dear brothers and sisters of Bogoro LGA, we have been the most peaceful community in the state, knowing that our common enemies have been poverty, illiteracy and other developmental challenges.

“Our very focus over the years has been on farming and education, we embraced politics and we are still learning the ropes. And that is why any developmental projects that have to do with education, skills acquisition, agriculture and small scale businesses are welcome developments in our LGA.”

“That explained the reason for us to accept wholeheartedly the hosting of the Baba Gonto event which had as its central theme the establishment of the Foundation. I believe if there is a community that is in dire need of a Foundation that would cater for the education of our students, skill acquisition and other empowerment programme for our women and youths, it’s Bogoro LGA.”

“And the event was aimed at meeting such needs. While as co-host, we in Bogoro had welcomed the development amidst some misgivings which is normal in human existence; some lies from the pit of hell were manufactured, using the mindset of our people and some gullible youths to rubbish the well intended project.

“Ironically those that were supposed to be the beneficiaries of such a noble gesture were the ones used to disrupt the event.”

He also said that, “In this scenario, the peaceful and harmonious relationship that existed between brothers and sisters of Zaar land and other minority tribes in our communities have been stained through a selfish and self serving interest.”

Iliya Habila further lamented that, “Now the unfortunate event has passed but left us with a new and regrettable development in our land. The wounds and scares are all over in our families, the negative values of hate, jealousy, bitterness, envy have been planted in the minds of our young ones. Even within same families, there is rancour and disharmony because of lies and selfishness of some persons”.

“The recent happenings have shown that unless the People decide to live in peace, the establishment of traditional institutions and installations of Kings therein are not necessary instruments and panacea for underdevelopment of communities.

While conflicts and misunderstandings are not exclusive of any society, our ability to engage in sober reflection of our mistakes is what will make us stronger. We must go back to our God and Holy Books to take a cue from there in order to remedy the present situation

Illiya Habia pledged to study the report of the committee and implement its recommendations and assured that the report will serve as a fact finding document on the issue.