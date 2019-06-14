PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The outgoing 8th Bauchi State House of Assembly passed a total of 76 bills and moved no fewer than 120 motions in its four years tenure.

The outgoing speaker of the House, Kawuwa Damina, disclosed this during his speech at the valedictory session held on the floor of the House on Friday.

Kawuwa said that 31 of the bills were from the executive while 45 were private and the legislative members.

He said that 120 motions were moved by the members adding that 84 matters of public importance were also raised.

According to him, the House received 45 messages from the former governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and 20 petitions.

He said that 81 committee reports were received by the House within the period under review.

Damina said that the 8th Assembly was a great success.

He said: “I stand bold to say that the 8th Bauchi State House of Assembly has been a great success; this is without any iota of contradiction or apology to whoever may hold any contrary view and our scorecard is there for everyone to judge us.

“We started from the cradle as amateur legislatures that found themselves in a very critical period of recession, but later transformed into good motion movers to eloquent debaters and good participants at the national legislative arena through prudence, mutual cooperation and the zeal to develop the state at heart. These spirits have made us be one of the best legislators in the country.”

The outgoing speaker thanked the members for the cooperation, perseverance and trust he enjoyed.

“This was no doubt the secret that made us to excel and record these achievements that surpassed the record of our predecessors, and I assure you that history will judge us right in the future,” he said.