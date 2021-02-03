From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal, New Born and Child Health (BaSAM), supported by Mamaye, Evidence for Action (E4A), has elected new officials that will steer the ship of the organisation for the next two years.

The election, which took place at Hazibal Suites Yelwa, Bauchi, on Tuesday, was supervised by Mamaye’s Senior Evidence Advisor, Ali Bwala, in the company of Hameed Adediran, Mamaye’s Options Technical Advisor.

The election, which was smooth, was conducted by a three-member electoral committee composed of BaSAM’s Ahmad Muhammad Damina, who served as the Chairman, Bulak Afsa and Aminu Mohammed.

Dr Dayyabu Hassan Muhammad of the Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Bauchi State Ministry of Health was elected unopposed as the Co-Chairman from the State Government’s side.

Ibrahim Sabo Jamma, also from the ministry of health, was elected unopposed as Deputy Co-Chairman from Government’s side.

Ibrahim Ladan Wunti, of Community Initiatives for the Promotion of Health and Education Services (CIPHRES), polled a total vote of 13 to emerge as Co-Chairman to represent Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs) in the state after beating Abu John and Zainab Hassan Lawal who scored 7 votes each respectively.

Zainab Hassan Lawal, from African Hub, later emerged as Deputy Co-Chairperson to represent CSOs while Abu John, the erstwhile secretary of BaSAM and the Executive Director of African Community and Environmental Health Initiatives, was returned unopposed.

Muhammad Mubarak Abubakar, a Super Activist emerged as Assistant Secretary and while a Sand Anita Turaki, from the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwifery, was elected unopposed as treasurer

Haruna Sulieman, from Environmental Health Officers Association, emerged unopposed as BaSAM’S financial secretary.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the new executives, shortly after their inauguration, Mr John Abu on behalf of the elected officials, thanked members of BaSAM in the state for the confidence reposed in them to become their leaders.

Abu explained that the organization has learnt lessons since its inception; he assured that the new leadership would do its best to improve the health of women and children in the state to prevent high maternal and child mortality rates.

He said the registration of BaSAM in the state has been renewed and expressed appreciation to Chairman of the Advocacy Sub Committee of BaSAM for the tireless support.